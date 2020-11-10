US Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum caps 2021 spending as COVID-19 hits prices

Contributor
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Occidental Petroleum Corp will not spend more than $2.9 billion on new projects in 2021, an amount that would keep its oil and gas output flat, the company said on Tuesday.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N will not spend more than $2.9 billion on new projects in 2021, an amount that would keep its oil and gas output flat, the company said on Tuesday.

It targets $2 billion to $3 billion in asset sales to be announced by first half of 2021, which "will continue to be applied towards debt reduction," Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on a call with analysts.

Occidental is returning drilling rigs to work in the Permian Basin and Colorado this quarter, and returned a drillship to the Gulf of Mexico in early October, the company said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular