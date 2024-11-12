Occidental Petroleum call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) with 33,970 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 33.06%. Nov-24 55 calls and Nov-24 52 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

