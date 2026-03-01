Occidental Petroleum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Key Points

Occidental Petroleum has significantly reduced its debt load over the past few years.

It's generating solid free cash flow, driven by its midstream and marketing segments.

It could also benefit from the growing demand from data centers and utility providers.

10 stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum ›

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has been a popular energy stock since Warren Buffett invested in it several years ago. Berkshire Hathaway holds over 265 million shares in the oil and gas company and has maintained its investment despite volatility in the stock over the past few years.

The company is paying down debt and could be well positioned as demand for energy grows over the coming decade. If you're a shareholder or considering opening a position in Occidental, here's what you should know to decide whether it's a buy, hold, or sell today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Reasons to buy or hold

One of the biggest criticisms of Occidental was its massive debt load following its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko. At the time, the company's debt load spiked to nearly $48 billion. This came around the same time as the COVID-19 oil crash. However, in the past 20 months, the company has aggressively paid down $13.9 billion in debt and improved its financial footing.

The company has strong earnings performance despite the drop in oil prices, thanks to strong results from its midstream and marketing segments. During the year, it generated $4.3 billion in free cash flow. Its midstream segment surpassed its annual guidance for pre-tax income by more than $550 million, driven by strong performance in the Permian Basin and higher-than-expected sulfur pricing at its Al Hosn gas facility in the UAE.

Longer term, demand for gas from data centers, industrial operators, and other utility providers could provide a strong tailwind for the natural gas sector. Last year, Occidental sold an average of 2,278 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas globally and holds 7,745 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of proven natural gas reserves.

Reasons to sell

As part of its debt reduction process, Occidental sold its chemical business, OxyChem, to Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion. Selling OxyChem allows the company to focus on U.S. onshore oil and gas production and reduce its debt balance. However, it also removes one of the more balanced aspect of its business that help insulate it against volatility in energy commodity prices. As a result, earnings could be more volatile.

On top of that, Occidental's capital structure could limit its upside potential. Even though the company has reduced its principal debt, it still has approximately $8.3 billion in preferred stock outstanding held by Berkshire Hathaway. Occidental paid $679 million in preferred dividends last year and is prohibited from paying common dividends if the 8% preferred dividends are not paid in full.

Buy, sell, or hold Occidental?

Occidental has done a good job shoring up its balance sheet and provides investors with a way to profit from rising oil and gas prices. That said, it's not as diverse as some of its larger integrated competitors, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron, especially after selling its OxyChem business. As a result, you are more vulnerable to falling oil and gas prices.

If you're bullish on energy commodity prices from here, Occidental is a good stock to play that upside. But if you're worried about oil prices declining from here, you may want to sell the stock after its 24% run-up to the start of 2026.

Should you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you buy stock in Occidental Petroleum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Occidental Petroleum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.