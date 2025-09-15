Occidental Petroleum Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OXY

In trading on Monday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.56, changing hands as low as $45.33 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $34.785 per share, with $56.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.73. The OXY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

