Occidental Petroleum (BER:OPC) Price Target Increased by 9.82% to 71.50

The average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum (BER:OPC) has been revised to 71.50 / share. This is an increase of 9.82% from the prior estimate of 65.11 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.07 to a high of 88.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.88% from the latest reported closing price of 56.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPC is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 793,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 224,129K shares representing 25.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,707K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 91,304K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,156K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 60,766K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,861K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,655K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 7.77% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,967K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,897K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 3.01% over the last quarter.

