Occidental Petroleum beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum OXY.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher production.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

