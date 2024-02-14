News & Insights

Occidental Petroleum beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 14, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum OXY.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher production.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

