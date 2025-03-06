Occidental Petroleum About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OXY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/10/25, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of OXY's recent stock price of $45.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when OXY shares open for trading on 3/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.70 per share, with $71.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.14.

In Thursday trading, Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently off about 2.2% on the day.

