Occidental Petroleum: Potentially Undervalued, 46% Implied Upside

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an American hydrocarbon exploration and petrochemical manufacturing company that serves the United States, Canada, and Chile.

I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum as its strong growth outlook, support from Wall Street analysts, and high upside potential relative to its consensus price target indicate that it could be a good time to add shares. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Occidental Petroleum is engaged in oil and gas operations in the U.S., Colombia, and the Middle East. In 2020, the company produced 1,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It also acquired Anadarko Petroleum for $57 billion in 2019, making it the world’s fourth-largest oil and gas acquisition.

Currently, the company occupies the 167th rank on the Fortune 500 list.

Recent Results

Occidental Petroleum reported third-quarter 2021 revenue of $6.82 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $6.53 billion by 4.5%. The company’s top line also increased by 107.6% from the same period last year. It also posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.66. This is an improvement compared to the previous year’s quarter that incurred a loss of $0.84.

The company’s Oil and Gas segment generated revenues of $4.96 billion, which shows an increase of 65.8% from the previous year’s quarter. The Chemical segment reported revenue of $1.4 billion, an increase of 49%. Midstream and Marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2021 stood at $702 million, showing an increase of 92.8% year over year.

The company’s total production volume for the third quarter of 2021 was 1,160 Mboe/d, which touched the upper range of its guidance. The increase in production was attributed to higher oil volumes from the Permian Resources region, which produced 499 Mboe/d, exceeding the guidance range of 484/494 Mboe/d.

Occidental’s total expense for the third quarter was $5.74 billion, which showed a decline of 24.1% year over year.

At the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Occidental reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.06 billion and long-term debt of $30.9 billion compared to $2.0 billion and $35.75 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects its production capacity to be between 1,125 and 1,155 Mboe/d and yield from the Permian Resources region to be between 472 and 482 Mboe/d. The company’s exploration expenses are expected to be $105 million.

Valuation Metrics

OXY stock looks attractive here as its forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio is only 4.5x compared to its five-year average of 7.6x. Also, its price-to-normalized earnings ratio looks quite reasonable at 8.6x, especially compared to its five-year average of 19.7x.

Moreover, the company expects Fiscal 2021 revenue to grow by 56.5% and then Fiscal 2022 revenue to grow by 4.4%. EBITDA will see even more dramatic growth, with expectations that it will rise by 99.2% in Fiscal 2021 and 2.4% in Fiscal 2022. Net normalized income is set to soar by 157.5% in Fiscal 2021 and follow that with 36.5% growth in Fiscal 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, OXY earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating in the past three months. Additionally, the average Occidental Petroleum price target of $42.13 implies 46% upside potential.

Summary and Conclusion

OXY is a leading player in the energy sector and generates robust profitability. Moreover, the valuation looks quite cheap relative to historical average multiples as well as its near-term growth outlook.

On top of that, Wall Street analysts are overall bullish on the stock here, and the consensus price target implies that the stock could see significant upside over the next year. As a result, it looks like it could be a good time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

