Occidental Petroleum: Improving Results, but Risks Remain

Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (OXY) primary operations can be broken down into three categories: Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Marketing & Midstream. The company's diversified operations span from the exploration and production of oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas to their transportation and distribution.

Back in August 2019, Occidental acquired Anadarko because of its encouraging asset base in the Permian, which has intensified the already well-established presence of Occidental in the area. Occidental was expected to achieve annual synergies worth around $3.5 billion.

However, since then, Occidental has struggled to report a positive net income, let alone achieve meaningful efficiencies. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has materially impacted the business over the past couple of years.

Despite the soft recovery in Occidental's financials recently, the stock appears rather pessimistic, while the dividend remains suspended. For this reason, Occidental remains a rather speculative pick, in my opinion.

Investors who are looking to allocate funds in big oil and the energy sector are likely to find better investment cases on a risk-adjusted basis, including dividend-paying stocks that increase one's margin of safety. I am neutral on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Recent Developments

Occidental's Q3 results came in rather mixed. The company achieved average worldwide realized crude oil and gas prices growth of 7% and 29%, respectively. Following a strong performance in Occidental's chemical segment, OxyChem (Occidental's subsidiary) achieved record earnings and increased total year pre-tax guidance to $1.45 billion.

Hence, Occidental's adjusted EPS increased from $0.32 to $0.87 quarter-over-quarter. Despite the multi-year high price levels of oil and natural gas during the year, I forecast the company will hardly report full-year EPS exceeding $2.00; and that's on record commodity levels.

At the stock's current price level of around $30, it is essentially trading at around 15 times this year's EPS. While this multiple may sound attractive, note that due to Occidental's cyclical business model, net income could easily retreat lower, in which case it does not look as attractive at its current levels.

Suppose oil and gas prices were to decline notably, compressing Occidental's margins and profitability. In that case, the stock could suffer, in my view, as investors are not actively compensated for holding the stock.

Occidental used to pay growing dividends since the 90s, which would counterbalance investors' confidence and total returns through the tough times amid strong yields. With the dividend remaining suspended, I am reluctant regarding allocating capital in the stock.

Simultaneously, the company's industry peers, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX), may also be subject to similar risks. However, their strong dividend yields (with growth potential) could comprise a better risk/reward case, especially in the ongoing environment.

That said, I appreciate the company's focus on debt reduction. Occidental features a $31.2 billion in net debt position. That's a substantial improvement from its $45.8 billion net debt position in the comparable period two years ago.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Occidental Petroleum has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. At $42.77, the average Occidental Petroleum price target implies 40.8% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

