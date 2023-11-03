Occidental (OXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7 after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative surprise of 2.86%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s third-quarter result is likely to be boosted by an expected strong performance from its Permian Basin assets, with new wells added in the region.



The ongoing share repurchases are likely to have a positive impact on third-quarter earnings. Repayment of outstanding debts might have also reduced capital servicing costs and boosted margins.



However, Occidental’s third-quarter production volume is expected to be below 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalents per day. This drop is primarily due to weather contingencies in the Gulf of Mexico.

Expectations

Occidental expects third-quarter total production of 1,166-1,206 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and 568-588 MBOE/d output from Permian Resources.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 619 thousand barrels of oil per day. For natural gas, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 1,787 thousand cubic feet per day.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share and total revenues is pinned at 89 cents per share and $7.23 billion, respectively, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 63.5% and 23.9%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Occidental’s Earnings ESP is +2.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it posts third-quarter earnings on Nov 7, 2023, after market close. WTI has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTI’s 2023 earnings implies an increase of 16.7% in the last 90 days.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Delek US Holdings DK is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it posts third-quarter earnings on Nov 7, 2023. WTI has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DK’s 2023 earnings implies an increase of 28.6% in the last 90 days.



Par Pacific Holdings PARR is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it posts third-quarter earnings on Nov 6, 2023, after market close. PARR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR’s 2023 earnings implies an increase of 75.7% in the last 90 days.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.