Occidental (OXY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2 after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative surprise of 16.15%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s second-quarter production volume is expected to be the lowest of the year due to the timing of its domestic onshore activity and the optimization of its maintenance schedule to reduce planned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico. Second-quarter domestic operating cost is expected to increase due to ongoing maintenance work.



During the second quarter, the contribution of oil to total production will be lower compared with the historical quarter due to a lower contribution from the Gulf of Mexico and Algerian assets. The drop in commodity prices might have impacted earnings.



Occidental’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the ongoing share repurchases. Repayment of outstanding debts might have also reduced capital servicing costs and boosted margins.

Expectations

Occidental expects second-quarter total production of 1,156-1,196 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and 558-578 MBOE/d output from Permian Resources.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 616 thousand barrels of oil per day. For natural gas, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 1,770 thousand cubic feet per day.

T

he Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share and total revenues is pinned at 70 cents per share and $7.54 billion, respectively, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 77.8% and 36.7%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Occidental’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies from the sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



TC Energy TRP is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it reports second-quarter earnings on Jul 28, 2023. TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TC Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRP’s earnings of 2023 implies a year-over-year decline of 0.3%.



Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 2, 2023. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of MUSA implies a year-over-year decline of 25.9%.



Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL is likely to deliver an earnings surprise when it posts second-quarter earnings on Aug 2, 2023, after the market closes. TPL has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPL’s 2023 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 18.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.