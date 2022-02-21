Occidental (OXY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.9%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have been driven by strong production from domestic assets. The improving commodity prices are likely to have a positive impact on OXY’s fourth-quarter results.



Excellent debt management through repayment and refinancing is likely to have reduced Occidental’s capital servicing expenses in the fourth quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 605 thousand barrels of oil per day. The company expects total production in the range of 1,125-1,155 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and output from Permian Resources within 472-482 MBOE/d.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the fourth quarter is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating a 238.5% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you see below.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Occidental’s Earnings ESP is -0.49%.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

