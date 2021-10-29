Occidental (OXY) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were on par with expectation.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have been driven by strong production from domestic assets. The company’s third-quarter results will likely get a boost from an improvement in commodity prices.



Excellent debt management through repayment and refinancing is likely to have reduced the company’s capital servicing expenses in the third quarter. Occidental is likely to have gained from cost-management initiatives.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 615 thousand barrels of oil per day. The company expects production in the range of 1,130-1,160 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and output from Permian Resources within 484-494 MBOE/d.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the third quarter is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating a 177.4% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies in the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.



Apache Corporation APA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.



EOG Resources Inc. EOG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.16% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.