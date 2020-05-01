Occidental (OXY) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 5. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 233.3%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Consider



Occidental’s earnings in the first quarter are expected to have been impacted by an unprecedented drop in commodity prices and demand.



In order to offset the challenges, the company slashed its capital expenditure plan for 2020 and resorted to additional cost-savings measures to preserve liquidity. It also lowered total production in the wake of declining demand. These initiatives are likely to reflect on first-quarter results.



Q1 Expectation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 51 cents per share, indicating a decline of 160.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -11.58%.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



