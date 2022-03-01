Occidental (OXY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 16.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.78 in the previous session. Occidental Petroleum has gained 50.9% since the start of the year compared to the 17.8% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 32.9% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 24, 2022, Occidental reported EPS of $1.48 versus consensus estimate of $1.08 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.41%.

For the current fiscal year, Occidental is expected to post earnings of $4.06 per share on $27.74 billion in revenues. This represents a 59.22% change in EPS on a 5.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.63 per share on $25.54 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -35.14% and -7.92%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Occidental may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Occidental has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.7X versus its peer group's average of 9.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Occidental currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Occidental meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Occidental shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does OXY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of OXY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR). RTLR has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Rattler Midstream LP beat our consensus estimate by 4.35%, and for the current fiscal year, RTLR is expected to post earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $400.31 million.

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP have gained 6.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.61X and a P/CF of 24.4X.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is in the top 15% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OXY and RTLR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.