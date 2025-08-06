Occidental (OXY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported revenue of $6.46 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +39.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day : 1400 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1396.99 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1400 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1396.99 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $1.46 per thousand cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.52 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.46 per thousand cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.52 per thousand cubic feet. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Oil - Total Worldwide : 717 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 718.29 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 717 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 718.29 millions of barrels of oil per day. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : 2200 millions of cubic feet per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2213.81 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 2200 millions of cubic feet per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2213.81 millions of cubic feet per day. Revenue- Oil & Gas- United States : $3.66 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change.

: $3.66 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change. Revenue- Oil & Gas- International : $778 million compared to the $821.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

: $778 million compared to the $821.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year. Revenue- Oil- International : $690 million versus $636.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.

: $690 million versus $636.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change. Revenue- Oil- United States : $3.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

: $3.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Net sales- Oil and gas : $5.01 billion versus $5.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

: $5.01 billion versus $5.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Net sales- Chemical : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Net sales- Midstream & marketing : $426 million compared to the $341.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.1% year over year.

: $426 million compared to the $341.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.1% year over year. Net sales- Eliminations: $-248 million compared to the $-244.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Occidental have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

