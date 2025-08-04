Occidental (OXY) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, reflecting a decline of 72.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.48 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Occidental metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Oil and gas' of $5.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Chemical' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Midstream & marketing' will reach $341.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Interest, dividends and other income' to reach $59.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +73.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oil- United States' should come in at $3.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- NGL- United States' will likely reach $491.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- GAS- United States' stands at $241.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +261% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Oil & Gas- United States' should arrive at $4.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day' to come in at 1,396.99 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,258.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Oil - Total Worldwide' at 718.29 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 655.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide' will reach 64 dollars per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80 dollars per barrel in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide' will reach 20 dollars per barrel of oil equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21 dollars per barrel of oil equivalent.

Occidental shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OXY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

