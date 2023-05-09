Occidental (OXY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported revenue of $7.26 billion, down 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was -16.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day : 1220 MBOE/D versus 1182.61 MBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1220 MBOE/D versus 1182.61 MBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Oil - Total Worldwide : 659 MBBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 641.75 MBBL/D.

: 659 MBBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 641.75 MBBL/D. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity-Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : 1732 MMcf/D compared to the 1656.06 MMcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1732 MMcf/D compared to the 1656.06 MMcf/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide : $74.22 per barrel versus $77.08 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $74.22 per barrel versus $77.08 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $2.76 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.76 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.26 per thousand cubic feet. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide : $24.41 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to the $26.93 per barrel of oil equivalent average estimate based on five analysts.

: $24.41 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to the $26.93 per barrel of oil equivalent average estimate based on five analysts. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Natural Gas - International : 413 MMcf/D compared to the 441.46 MMcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 413 MMcf/D compared to the 441.46 MMcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Natural Gas - United States : 1319 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1210.33 MMcf/D.

: 1319 MMcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1210.33 MMcf/D. Net sales- Oil and gas : $5.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.74 billion.

: $5.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.74 billion. Net sales- Eliminations : -$256 million compared to the -$281.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$256 million compared to the -$281.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales- Midstream & marketing : $751 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $904.11 million.

: $751 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $904.11 million. Net sales- Chemical: $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of Occidental have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

