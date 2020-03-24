US Markets

Occidental names former CEO Stephen Chazen as non-executive chair

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday named its former chief executive officer, Stephen Chazen, as non-executive chairman of its board in a bid to end a long and bitter fight with activist investor Carl Icahn.

March 24 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N on Tuesday named its former chief executive officer, Stephen Chazen, as non-executive chairman of its board in a bid to end a long and bitter fight with activist investor Carl Icahn.

WSJ had previously reported that the company planned to name Chazen as the new chairman to appease Icahn and that it was also close to adding two of the activist investor's associates to its board.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular