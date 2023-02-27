US Markets
Occidental misses fourth-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 27, 2023 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as demand for crude and prices came under pressure from concerns over a global economic slowdown.

The Houston, Texas-based shale producer's adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share missed analysts' consensus forecast of $1.80 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

