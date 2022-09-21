Occidental expects to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 - Hollub

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum is going through a transformation to a carbon management company from an oil and gas company, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday, adding that the company expects to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Hollub added that carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is a large gap in the climate transition that Occidental can help fill. Hollub spoke at IETA's North America Climate Summit.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

