Occidental expects to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 - Hollub

Occidental Petroleum is going through a transformation to a carbon management company from an oil and gas company, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday, adding that the company expects to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Hollub added that carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is a large gap in the climate transition that Occidental can help fill. Hollub spoke at IETA's North America Climate Summit.

