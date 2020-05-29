Occidental cuts dividend again, now to 1 cent

US Markets
May 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N cut its quarterly dividend to just a cent per share on Friday after having already slashed it 86% in March to cope with a historic plunge in oil prices because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's shares were down 5% after the news and have lost nearly 70% of their value this year.

The oil and gas producer has been struggling with a debt pile of around $40 billion since its $38 billion purchase of Permian rival Anadarko Petroleum last year, an ill-timed bet on rising oil prices.

On March 9, oil prices began a historic plunge that eventually saw them sink into sub $0 price range for the first time ever in April after oil producing nations began a price war and the coronavirus outbreak eroded demand.

Occidental had earlier slashed its quarterly dividend to 11 cents from 75 cents and unveiled deep spending cuts on March 10.

At its first annual meeting since the Andarko takeover, also held on Friday, Occidental shareholders approved the election of all 11 directors the company nominated and approved the issue of new shares, warrants and a poison-pill measure.

