Occidental cuts dividend again, now to 1 cent

May 29 (Reuters) - Troubled oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N cut its quarterly dividend to just a cent per share on Friday after having already slashed it 86% in March to cope with a historic plunge in oil prices because of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.