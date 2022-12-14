Occidental-backed NET Power to list in New York in $1.5 bln SPAC deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NET Power, which produces cleaner energy through natural gas and also captures and stores carbon dioxide, will go public in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Rice Acquisition Corp II RONI.N, the companies said on Wednesday.

Ex-BlackRock BLK.N portfolio manager Daniel Rice will take over as the company's chief executive officer, replacing Ron DeGregorio. Rice was the co-founder and CEO of Rice Energy, the U.S. natural gas producer acquired by larger peer EQT Corp EQT.N for $6.7 billion in 2017.

The combined company, valued at $1.46 billion including debt, is expected to receive about $535 million of cash, including $100 million from the Rice Family and $225 million of private-investment-in-public-equity (PIPE) commitments from U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, 8 Rivers and Constellation Energy Corp CEG.O, among others.

Occidental is planning to incorporate NET Power plants into direct air capture (DAC) hubs that are part of its carbon sequestration business. About 30 to 40 plants could provide enough power for a DAC program capturing 100 million to 135 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, Occidental said.

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank-check firm, raises money in an initial public offering for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

The natural gas power generation firm will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NPWR" and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

