Occidental Announces Launch Of Underwritten Secondary Public Offering Of About 29.56 Mln Shares

August 12, 2024 — 11:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Occidental (OXY) announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of about 29.56 million shares of its common stock by CrownRock Holdings, L.P.

Occidental said it is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the proposed offering.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

