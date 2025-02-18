Occidental Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Upcoming Conference Call

Occidental announced its Q4 2024 financial results and scheduled a conference call for February 19, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Occidental announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025, with the earnings release and financial schedules available on its website and the SEC's site. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 19, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern, accessible via phone or webcast. Occidental, an international energy company, is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., with significant assets in various regions including the Permian and DJ basins, and is committed to advancing carbon management and lower-carbon technologies through its subsidiaries. More details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Occidental will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, providing transparency and engagement with investors.

The earnings release and financial schedules are easily accessible via the company’s website, enhancing investor access to information.

Occidental is positioned as one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., indicating a strong market presence and operational capability.

The company emphasizes its commitment to carbon management and advancing lower-carbon technologies, showcasing a proactive approach to sustainability in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are Occidental's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Occidental announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025, which can be accessed on oxy.com.

When will Occidental hold a conference call about its financial results?

The conference call will take place on February 19, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

How can I access the conference call for Occidental's earnings?

You can access the conference call by calling 1-866-871-6512 or via webcast at oxy.com/investors.

Where can I find the earnings release and financial schedules?

The earnings release and financial schedules are available in the Investor Relations section of Occidental's website and on sec.gov.

What is Occidental's focus on carbon management?

Occidental aims to advance a lower-carbon world through global leadership in carbon management and innovative technologies in its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 507 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

About Occidental









Occidental



is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest



oil and gas producers



in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our



midstream and marketing segment



provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our



Oxy Low Carbon Ventures



subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary



OxyChem



manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit



oxy.com



for more information.







