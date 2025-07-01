Stocks
OXY

Occidental to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025, with Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Occidental will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, followed by a conference call on August 7.

Quiver AI Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close, and will host a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central to discuss these results. Interested participants can join the call by phone or via webcast, with an option to pre-register online. The financial results will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, and a recording of the call will be posted shortly after it concludes. Occidental is a leading international energy company, primarily active in the U.S., the Middle East, and North Africa, focusing on oil and gas production, midstream services, and innovative carbon management solutions.

Potential Positives

  • Occidental is actively engaging with investors by providing a scheduled conference call to discuss its upcoming financial results, enhancing transparency and communication.

  • The company showcases its position as a leader in the oil and gas industry by highlighting its significant production presence in the U.S., particularly in key regions like the Permian and DJ basins.

  • Occidental emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and innovation through its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which focuses on advancing technologies that reduce emissions while growing the business.

  • The release indicates a structured approach to financial reporting, with results available through the Investor Relations section, fostering trust among stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Company's upcoming earnings report may reveal financial challenges or declining performance, raising concerns among investors.
  • Scheduled announcement and conference call indicate heightened scrutiny over financial results, which may amplify existing market uncertainties.

FAQ

When will Occidental announce its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Occidental will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Occidental's financial results?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will take place on August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

How can I access the conference call for Occidental's financial results?

Participants can access the conference call by calling 1-866-871-6512 or via webcast at oxy.com/investors.

Will a recording of the conference call be available?

Yes, a recording of the webcast will be posted on Occidental's website within several hours after the call.

What does Occidental focus on in the energy sector?

Occidental is a major oil and gas producer and is dedicated to advancing carbon management and lower-carbon technologies.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OXY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OXY forecast page.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Occidental

(NYSE: OXY) will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.



The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at

oxy.com/investors


.

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200631/ff63fe0694

.



Second quarter 2025 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.




About Occidental




Occidental

is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest

oil and gas producers

in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our

midstream and marketing segment

provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary

OxyChem

manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit

Oxy.com

for more information.




Contacts













Media

Investors

Eric Moses


713-497-2017



eric_moses@oxy.com
R. Jordan Tanner


713-552-8811



investors@oxy.com





