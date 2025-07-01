Occidental to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025, with Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Occidental will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, followed by a conference call on August 7.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close, and will host a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central to discuss these results. Interested participants can join the call by phone or via webcast, with an option to pre-register online. The financial results will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, and a recording of the call will be posted shortly after it concludes. Occidental is a leading international energy company, primarily active in the U.S., the Middle East, and North Africa, focusing on oil and gas production, midstream services, and innovative carbon management solutions.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OXY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OXY forecast page.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Occidental



(NYSE: OXY) will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.





The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at



oxy.com/investors





.



Participants may pre-register for the conference call at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200631/ff63fe0694



.





Second quarter 2025 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.







About Occidental









Occidental



is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest



oil and gas producers



in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our



midstream and marketing segment



provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our



Oxy Low Carbon Ventures



subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary



OxyChem



manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit



Oxy.com



for more information.







Contacts













Media









Investors











Eric Moses





713-497-2017







eric_moses@oxy.com







R. Jordan Tanner





713-552-8811







investors@oxy.com









