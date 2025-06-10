$OCCI Earnings Results: $OCCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OCCI ($OCCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $10,240,000, missing estimates of $11,528,040 by $-1,288,040.
$OCCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $OCCI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 70,562 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $431,839
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 62,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,660
- VIRTUS ETF ADVISERS LLC added 39,531 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,065
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 19,268 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,920
- CREATIVE PLANNING removed 13,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,560
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 12,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,400
- TRUE NORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 10,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,107
