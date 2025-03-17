OCC Ends Wells Fargo's 2021 Consent Order On Home Lending

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency OCC) has terminated its 2021 consent order regarding loss mitigation practices in its Home Lending division. This marks the eleventh consent order closed since 2019 and the fifth in 2025.

CEO Charlie Scharf highlighted the swift resolution, emphasizing the company's progress in addressing regulatory concerns and confidence in completing outstanding consent orders.

Monday, WFC closed at $70.84 up 0.01% and is trading at $71 in after-hours, a 0.23% increase on the NYSE.

