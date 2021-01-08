OCBC picks Wong as group CEO, first woman to head a Singapore bank

Adds details in second paragraph

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI, has appointed Deputy President Helen Wong as its new group chief executive, succeeding Samuel Tsien who retires in April after nearly nine years in the role.

Wong, 59, will become the first woman to head a Singapore bank.

She was formerly the head of the Greater China region for HSBC Holdings and joined OCBC Bank in February 2020 as the head of its newly created global wholesale banking division. She had spent 27 years at HSBC.

