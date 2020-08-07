OCBC Group Q2 Net Profit Down On Higher Allowances; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (OCBC.SI, O39.SI) or OCBC Bank reported Friday that its second-quarter Group net profit fell 40 percent to S$730 million from last year's S$1.22 billion.

The results reflected significantly higher allowances against expected credit losses on a forward-looking basis in the deteriorating economic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sequentially, profit grew 5 percent.

Operating profit before allowances grew 4 percent from last year to S$1.68 billion, driven by increased associates' contributions and a reduction in operating expenses.

Total income was S$2.625 billion, nearly flat as S$2.618 billion a year ago.

Net interest income fell 7 percent as asset growth was more than offset by margin compression, while non-interest income rose 11 percent.

In Singapore, Oversea-Chinese bank shares were trading at S$8.64, down 1.82 percent.

