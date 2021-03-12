US Markets

Ocasio-Cortez, other NY leaders join calls for Cuomo's resignation

Contributors
Nathan Layne Reuters
Connecticut Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler and several other New York political leaders on Friday joined calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him in recent weeks.

March 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler and several other New York political leaders on Friday joined calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him in recent weeks.

"This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo," Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, a Congressman from New York, said in a statement.

"The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration's staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts."

Cuomo, 63, has denied all allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides, and has said he will not resign.

The new calls for his resignation come a day after New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he had authorized its Judiciary Committee to start an impeachment investigation into sexual misconduct allegations that six women have made against Cuomo.

The panel's investigation will run parallel to one being led by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo has asked the public to await the results of that investigation before making judgment.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nathan.layne@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7217))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular