Ocado’s “jam tomorrow” excuse wears thin

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ocado’s promises of bumper earnings just around the corner sound more worrying than usual. The 9 billion pound firm, which specialises in online grocery technology, said on Tuesday that this year’s EBITDA would be around 30 million pounds below the 90 million pounds pencilled in by analysts. Chief Executive Tim Steiner is splashing the cash on robotic tech but with no sign of new contracts with supermarket chains. Ocado shares fell 11%.

When it comes to disappointing investors, Ocado has form. In 2019, losses more than quadrupled after a depot fire and an unexpectedly hefty bill to convert warehouses to be run by robots. Its current troubles look more existential. Many prospective Ocado clients are grappling with soaring costs. Cutting investment in snazzy online offerings is a logical consequence, especially now that the threat of Covid-19 is receding. In that case, the delay to investors’ payday could be indefinite. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Italy’s chip player Technoprobe defies market drop

Neil Young strokes boomers’ hearts of gold

Bank rebuke points to Asia’s digital ambitions

China biotech has moving U.S. target on the back

Wizz investor picks odd time to side with workers

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.