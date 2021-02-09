Ocado's earnings jump on pandemic demand boost

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British online grocer and technology group Ocado Group OCDO.L on Tuesday reported a 69% increase in 2019-20 core earnings, boosted by the pandemic generating huge demand for home delivery.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 73.1 million pounds ($101 million) in the year to Nov. 29 2020 from 43.3 million in 2018-19. The company had forecast earnings "over 70 million pounds".

Group revenue rose 32.7% to 2.33 billion pounds, with revenue from the retail business, a joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L, up 35% to 2.19 billion pounds.

Fees invoiced to its International Solutions partners rose more than 52% to 123.9 million pounds.

Shares in Ocado, which have more than doubled over the last year, closed Monday at 2,850 pence, valuing the business at 20.6 billion pounds.

That valuation has been mainly driven by demand for its state-of-the-art robotically operated warehouses from supermarket chains around the world, including Kroger KR.N in the United States, Casino CASP.PA in France and Aeon 8267.T in Japan.

The group said retail revenue growth in 2020-21 year would be highly dependent on the length of COVID-19 restrictions and the timing of planned additional capacity.

Ocado plans to open three new UK warehouses in 2021 which will provide 40% more capacity.

It forecast double-digit percentage revenue growth in its UK Solutions & Logistics business in 2020-21, reflecting the ramp-up of new capacity.

Revenue from its International Solutions partners was expected to increase to around 50 million pounds, reflecting the benefit of revenue from new warehouse sites.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Jason Neely)

