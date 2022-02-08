Ocado's core earnings weighed down by investment

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology firm, on Tuesday reported a 12.1% fall in annual core earnings, with investment in the business more than offsetting an increase in revenue.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 61.0 million pounds ($82.5 million) in the year to Nov. 28 2021 - in line with analysts' average forecast of 60 million pounds but down from 73.1 million pounds in the 2019-20 year.

Its pretax loss widened to 176.9 million pounds from 52.3 million pounds.

Revenue rose 7.2% to 2.5 billion pounds, while capital expenditure increased 154.8 million pounds to 680.4 million pounds reflecting increased investment in the roll-out of automated warehouses in the UK and overseas, along with investment in technology development and platforms.

Ocado forecast capital expenditure would rise to around 800 million pounds in 2022, driven by the worldwide roll-out of its platform.

The group has already struck partnership deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries, including Kroger KR.N in the United States, Aeon 8267.T in Japan, Casino CASP.PA in France and Coles COL.AX in Australia.

It forecast the Ocado Retail business, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, would return to "mid-teens" revenue growth in 2022, fee growth of over 30% in its UK technology business, with fee revenue to more than double in its international technology business.

Ocado also forecast a 50% increase in EBITDA in the UK technology business, with EBITDA in the international technology business flat.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts' average forecast for Ocado Group EBITDA in 2022 was 92 million pounds.

Shares in Ocado are down 50% over the last year, partly reflecting investor concern over ongoing two-way litigation on patents with Norwegian rival AutoStore AUTO.OL.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.