Ocado's core earnings weighed down by investment

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology firm, on Tuesday reported a 12.1% fall in annual core earnings, with investment in the business more than offsetting an increase in revenue.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 61.0 million pounds ($82.5 million) in the year to Nov. 28 2021 - in line with analysts' average forecast of 60 million pounds but down from 73.1 million pounds in the 2019-20 year.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

