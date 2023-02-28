Ocado's annual loss swells to 501 mln stg

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss, partly reflecting profits being wiped out at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L.

The group said on Tuesday it made a loss before tax of 501 million pounds ($604 million) over the year to Nov. 27 2022. That compared to analysts' average forecast of a loss of 399 million pounds and a loss of 176.9 million pounds in the previous year.

($1 = 0.8300 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

