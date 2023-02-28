Ocado's annual loss swells to 501 mln stg

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss, partly reflecting profits being wiped out at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L.

The group, whose shares have more than halved over the last year, said on Tuesday it made a loss before tax of 501 million pounds ($604 million) over the year to Nov. 27, 2022. That compared to analysts' average forecast of a loss of 399 million pounds and a loss of 176.9 million pounds in the previous year.

Ocado Retail, the 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and M&S, made a loss of 4 million pounds, having made earnings of 150.4 million pounds in the previous year.

The group pretax loss also reflected a 349 million pounds charge for depreciation and amortisation.

At the core earnings, or EBITDA, level Ocado made a loss of 74 million pounds - also worse than analysts' average forecast of a loss of 66 million pounds and versus earnings of 61 million pounds in the previous year.

For 2023, the group forecast "marginally positive" EBITDA for Ocado Retail, "positive" EBITDA for the technology solutions division and "stable" EBITDA in UK logistics.

($1 = 0.8300 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kylie MacLellan)

