LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, reported a better-than-expected annual pretax loss of 403.2 million pounds ($510.5 million) and returned to profit at the core earnings, or EBITDA, level.

($1 = 0.7898 pounds)

