Ocado to raise $704 million in placing of new shares

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado OCDO.L plans to raise 575 million pounds ($704.2 million) through a placing of new shares to help fund its growth, it said on Monday.
The group has also agreed a new 300 million pound revolving credit facility, provided by a syndicate of international banks.
Ocado reiterated the full year guidance issued on May 25.
($1 = 0.8166 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Andy Bruce)
((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.