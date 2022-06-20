Ocado to raise $704 million in placing of new shares

James Davey Reuters
Published
British online supermarket and technology group Ocado plans to raise 575 million pounds ($704.2 million) through a placing of new shares to help fund its growth, it said on Monday.

The group has also agreed a new 300 million pound revolving credit facility, provided by a syndicate of international banks.

Ocado reiterated the full year guidance issued on May 25.

($1 = 0.8166 pounds)

