Ocado to buy two robotics companies for $287 mln

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, said on Monday it would buy two robotics companies for a total of $287 million.

The group said it was buying Kindred Systems Inc for $262 million and Haddington Dynamics Inc for $25 million.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

