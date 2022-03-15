Ocado strikes tech deal with Auchan Poland

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado OCDO.L said on Tuesday it had struck a partnership with Auchan Retail in Poland to provide its online delivery technology at a customer fulfilment centre in Warsaw, with further centres to be announced in the future.

"Auchan Poland will also leverage Ocado's In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across its hypermarkets nationwide to enable more efficient picking from those stores," the groups said. "The agreement will cover both its food and non-food business."

Ocado, an online supermarket group and tech company, said the two firms would also explore opportunities to partner in other geographies.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

