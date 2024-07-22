Ocado Stock Climbs On Oder From Kroger For New Technology Enhancements Across CFCs

(RTTNews) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares were gaining more than 7 percent in London after the British grocery technology company announced Monday that U.S. grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) has placed an order for a wide range of new automated technologies to roll out in Customer Fulfilment Centres or CFCs across its network.

Under the deal, Kroger will implement Ocado's latest 'Re:imagined' technologies across multiple CFCs in its live network, as well as future CFCs.

The technologies include proprietary Ocado innovations such as On-Grid Robotic Pick or OGRP and Automated Frameload or AFL, which will bring new levels of efficiency and labour productivity to the Kroger Delivery network.

At full capacity, OGRP is expected to pick more than 70 percent of an extensive online grocery range.

With these innovations, Kroger expects to further drive down its cost to serve from CFCs.

Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group, said, "We are delivering a step-change in warehouse automation and new levels of efficiency to our partners as global supply chains are under significant pressure to manage higher volumes and greater complexity, as well as challenges in labour cost and availability."

In London, Ocado Group shares were trading at 405.15 pence, up 7.15 percent.

