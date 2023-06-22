Ocado spokesperson declines to comment on share price rise, report of bid interest

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Ocado Group OCDO.L declined to comment on Thursday on the sharp rise in the share price of the British online supermarket and technology group or on a report in The Times which highlighted talk of bid interest in the company.

The stock was up 13.2% at 0757 GMT.

