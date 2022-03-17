Ocado Retail sales fall as UK market softens

British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Thursday reported a 5.7% year-on-year fall in revenue in its latest quarter, which it said partly reflected a softening of the overall market.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said smaller basket sizes offset an increase in the number of customer transactions in its fiscal first quarter to Feb. 27.

