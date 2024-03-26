News & Insights

Ocado Retail quarterly sales up 10.6% as it wins more customers

March 26, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail OCDO.L, MKS.L kept its guidance for its 2023-24 year after reporting a 10.6% increase in revenue in its latest quarter that reflected growth in customer numbers.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said on Tuesday retail revenue was 645.3 million pounds ($816.4 million) in its first quarter to March 3, as active customers rose 6.4% to 1.02 million.

"Our strategy is resonating with customers and volume growth is building well," CEO Hannah Gibson said.

Volume, or total items sold, grew 8.1% to 242.1 million, average orders per week were up 8.4% to 414,000 and average basket value was up 2.1% to 125.47 pounds.

Ocado Retail stuck with guidance for full-year revenue growth in the "mid-high single digits %" and an underlying EBITDA margin of about 2.5%.

