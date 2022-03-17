Ocado Retail lowers sales outlook as UK market softens

Adds detail

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Thursday lowered its annual sales outlook as it reported a 5.7% year-on-year fall in revenue in its latest quarter, which it said partly reflected a softening of the overall market.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said smaller basket sizes offset an increase in the number of customer transactions in its fiscal first quarter to Feb. 27.

It said it now expected revenue growth in 2022 "closer to 10%", having last month forecast growth in the "mid-teens".

Ocado Retail said its caution reflected uncertainties over inflation, which have increased significantly in recent weeks due to the war in Ukraine, the overall level of market demand, and the continued return to pre-COVID shopping patterns.

Britain was under COVID restrictions during the comparable quarter last year, prompting many more people to shop online.

It said it had increased some retail prices, where increased costs could not be mitigated, in line with the rest of the market and would continue to monitor the market to ensure alignment on prices.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

