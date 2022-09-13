Ocado Retail cuts outlook as Britons seek savings

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail downgraded its full-year outlook on Tuesday, saying customers are trying to navigate the cost of living crisis by buying fewer products and trading down to cheaper items.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said it now expects a small sales decline over the full 2022 year and core earnings close to break-even. It previously forecast revenue growth and profit margin in low single-digit percentages.

In its third quarter to Aug. 28 sales rose 2.7% to 532 million pounds ($622.4 million), improving from a decline in the previous three months, and it forecast stronger growth in the fourth quarter.

Customer numbers grew 23% to 946,000, it said, driving a 10.7% increase in average orders per week.

Its average basket size, however, was down 6% at 116 pounds as shoppers sought savings in the face of inflationary pressures.

Ocado Retail also said that higher costs, predominantly energy and dry ice, would weigh on profitability in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8547 pounds)

