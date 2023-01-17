Ocado Retail customers buying less per order as cost-of-living crisis weighs

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail said its customers purchased fewer items per order in the run-up to Christmas in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said on Tuesday its sales rose 0.3% in the fourth quarter to Nov. 27 and were up 15% over the five days before Christmas.

It said average orders per week in the fourth quarter stood at 382,000, up 1.9% year-on-year.

That reflected 940,000 active customers at the end of the quarter, up 12.9% year-on-year, offset by reduced frequency in customer shopping compared with the pandemic period.

The joint venture's average basket value was down 1.3% in the quarter to 117 pounds ($142.7), as a 7.6% increase in the average selling price per item was offset by a 8.3% fall in average items per basket.

Ocado Group was seen as a winner during the pandemic but has fallen from favour since the end of lockdowns, with its shares down 44% over the last year.

Ocado Retail's revenue was down 3.8% at 2.2 billion pounds for the full 2021-22 year. Full year core earnings, or EBITDA, were forecast at close to break even, in line with guidance.

For 2022-23 it expects "mid-single digit" revenue growth and "marginally positive" EBITDA.

($1 = 0.8200 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.