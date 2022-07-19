Ocado Retail boss Melanie Smith to leave business next month

James Davey Reuters
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Ocado Group OCDO.L, the online supermarket and technology firm, said on Tuesday that Melanie Smith, the CEO of its Ocado Retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L, would leave the business at the end of next month.

Smith will be succeeded by Lawrence Hene on an interim basis, who previously was Ocado Retail's deputy CEO and is a current non-executive director.

A permanent successor will be appointed in due course, added the group.

